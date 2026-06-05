President Putin: Russia ready for peace under Trump's proposal if Kyiv compromises

"The offensive is ongoing on a daily basis. At present, the Russian Federation has taken full control of the Luhansk People's Republic. Russia has brought over 85 per cent of the territory of the Donetsk People's ​Republic under its control. We also control 80 percent of the Zaporozhye Region. This process continues on a daily basis," he said.

"Naturally, under these circumstances, the Ukrainian side would like us to halt the advance. But rather than stopping that, it would be better to bring the war to an end altogether by agreeing to the compromises that were discussed in Anchorage," he said. ​ Putin also dismissed the idea that European Union countries could act as mediators in peace talks with Ukraine.

"How can Russia trust people who have been harping about the need to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia for years?" he asked.