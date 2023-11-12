Popular Israeli web series 'Fauda' star killed in Gaza: IDF

TEL AVIV: Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Sunday said that the popular Israel web series ‘Fauda’ star Matan Meir (38) has been killed in Gaza while fighting against Hamas.

The IDF commenced ground invasion of Gaza on October 27 and has killed several Hamas men since the invasion while IDF has also lost 38 soldiers.

Many countries have called for a ceasefire but the Israeli government and the IDF have not relented so far.