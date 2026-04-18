Pope wraps up Cameroon visit with Mass as he looks ahead to Angola

Leo celebrated Mass at the Yaounde Airport for thousands of people, including President Paul Biya — at 93 the world's oldest leader. The jostling, joyful atmosphere underscored the joy the third pope to visit Cameroon has brought the former French colony, where around a third of the population is Catholic.

Some people who struggled to walk were brought to the Mass in wheelbarrows pushed by family members.

In his visit to Cameroon, Leo has sought to encourage especially young people to have hope despite senses of disillusionment, and he has demanded elites stop exploiting the land and its people for profit.

In his homily Saturday, delivered in French, Leo said the respect for human dignity was a cornerstone of every society.

“For this reason, every community has the obligation to create and sustain structures of solidarity and mutual aid in which, when faced with crises — be they social, political, medical or economic — everyone can give and receive assistance according to their own capacity and needs,” he said.