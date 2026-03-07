Pope names veteran Vatican diplomat as ambassador to US to manage relations with Trump

Italian Archbishop Gabriele Caccia, 68, is currently the Holy See's ambassador to the United Nations in New York. He replaces French-born Cardinal Christophe Pierre, who at age 80 is retiring as apostolic nuncio in Washington.

Caccia served as the Holy See's ambassador to Lebanon and the Philippines before being posted to the UN in 2019. Ordained a priest in Milan in 1983, Caccia later served as “assessor” in the Vatican secretariat of state, a key administrative post in the Holy See's most important office.

He inherits a complicated and consequential dossier on both the US church and state fronts.

Pierre's tenure as ambassador was notable for clear signs of friction between the leadership of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops, which tends to skew conservative, and the more progressive priorities of Pope Francis' pontificate.