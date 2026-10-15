Pope Leo XIV's cancer diagnosis raises questions about future, very recent past

The relatively young pope was chosen last year

Leo was 69 when he was elected in 2025, relatively young compared with the two popes who immediately preceded him.

Pope Francis was 76 when elected in 2013 and already had part of one lung removed as a young man. Francis battled respiratory and mobility problems throughout his pontificate and died in 2025 after a lengthy hospitalization for double pneumonia.

Pope Benedict XVI was 78 when elected in 2005 and retired after eight years because he simply couldn't go on anymore.

Leo was elected in large part because he was seen as someone who would be around long enough to stabilize and unify the church after Francis' turbulent papacy, and get the Vatican's finances, in particular, into order. He brought a youthful vigour to the papacy, bounding up the stairs of St. Peter's Square and zipping off to the country each week to play tennis and swim.

“It's a big question mark on the investment that many people have made on this pontificate: an emotional investment, a political investment, even a financial investment,” said Massimo Faggioli, a theologian at Leo's alma mater, Villanova University in Pennsylvania.

He noted that Leo has emerged as a powerful counterweight to the Trump administration in preaching a message of peace as the US and Israel launched a war on Iran. He has become a respected moral authority on the need for safeguards on artificial intelligence.

And yet “even the pope gets the emperor of maladies -- cancer,” he said.

But assuming Leo recovers fully -- and oncologists say his type of lung cancer has the best prognosis -- Leo could emerge even stronger as a global figure.

“The mystique of the survivor is very strong in our culture,” Faggioli said.

Doctors on Wednesday said his recovery was proceeding normally. He walked around his hospital room, celebrated Mass and did respiratory physiotherapy while well-wishers outside recited the rosary praying for his recovery.

“He has always been very serene, kind and joyful, and he hasn't lost that attitude even though the news came as a surprise,” said Tiziano Perrini, a Roman who came to Gemelli hospital to pray for the pope Wednesday. “So my perception hasn't changed at all; in fact, perhaps it makes us feel closer to him.”