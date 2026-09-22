Pope Leo XIV will meet with French abuse survivors as critics demand action

The meeting is scheduled for Sunday in Lourdes, one of Catholicism's most important pilgrimage sites. Some survivors' groups have criticised the decision to select individuals rather than representatives of established organisations.

The seven survivors said in a joint statement last week that they do not claim to represent all survivors.

“Engaging in dialogue does not mean endorsing,” they said. “Being received does not mean abandoning our demands.”

“Each of us is taking part in this meeting in our own name, free to express our own views, convictions and choices," they added.

The French Bishops' Conference said the group includes people who were abused as minors or adults in Catholic schools, parishes and religious congregations.