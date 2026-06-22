Pope Leo XIV warns wars are 'fed' faster than people as aid money dries up

Addressing the governing body of the UN World Food Programme in Rome, Leo pressed governments to cut red tape and tear down obstacles that prevent assistance from reaching those in need.

Echoing a warning first voiced by late Pope Francis during a WFP visit a decade ago, Leo criticised political and administrative barriers that slow humanitarian aid while military spending continues unhindered.

“Whereas forms of aid and development projects are obstructed by involved and incomprehensible political decisions, skewed ideological visions and impenetrable customs barriers, weaponry is not,” he said. “In effect, conflicts are fed more readily than people are nourished.”