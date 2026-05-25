Pope Leo XIV makes historic apology for Holy See's own role in legitimizing slavery

Past popes have apologised for Christians' involvement in the trans-Atlantic slave trade. But no pope has ever publicly acknowledged, much less apologised for, the role that past popes themselves played in giving European sovereigns explicit authority to subjugate and enslave “infidels.”

History's first US-born pope, whose family history includes both enslaved people and slave owners, delivered the apology in his first encyclical, “Magnifica Humanitas,” (Magnificent Humanity), which was released Monday.

The sweeping manifesto is about safeguarding humanity in an era of increasing reliance on artificial intelligence. Leo raised the trans-Atlantic slave trade in relation to what he called the new forms of slavery and colonialism that the digital revolution is fuelling, such as the unregulated labour required to procure rare minerals needed for AI chips.