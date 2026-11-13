Pope Leo XIV denounces 'machismo,' demands women be protected in emotional return to Peru

A massive welcome home for Padre Robert

The former Robert Prevost spent two decades as a missionary priest and bishop in Peru and credits the place with teaching him how to be a shepherd. He in many ways has modelled his vocation as a bishop on the 16th century St. Turibius de Mogrovejo, the first archbishop of Lima.

Mogrovejo is revered for having travelled long distances to be with his flock and for having defended the rights of Indigenous and enslaved peoples. He studied Quechua and Aymara and oversaw the printing of the Catechism of the Catholic Church in these Indigenous languages, because he believed the faith had to be transmitted in a language people could understand.

Leo urged bishops on Thursday to model their vocation on his example. Being a bishop, he said, means “entering people's homes, accompanying the sick, meeting young people and reaching out to communities which, due to their geographical remoteness or social vulnerability, are rarely able to make their voices heard.”

While the clergy sexual abuse scandal hasn't exploded publicly in Peru as it has in other Latin American countries, Leo identified it as a “reality that has caused us so much pain.”

“We must respond as Jesus would, with truth, justice, forgiveness, making amends and an ever more resolute commitment to fostering a culture of prevention and protection for the weakest in light of such crimes,” Leo said.

He later put that into practice by meeting with six victims for an hour, listening to their stories and “reflecting with them on how to foster a change in mindset by listening to the victims, seeking the truth, pursuing paths to healing, and committing to creating safe environments,” the Vatican said.

Among the six were former members of the Peru-based Sodalitium Christianae Vitae, a once-powerful movement.

Leo, who was the Peruvian bishops' point-person to welcome Sodalitium's victims while he was Chiclayo bishop, knows the case well.

In 2011, former members complained to the archdiocese in Peru's capital, Lima, about abuses by its founder, Luis Figari. But neither the local church nor the Holy See took concrete action until one of the victims and a journalist, Pedro Salinas and Paola Ugaz, wrote a book in 2015.

After attempts at reform, Francis sent his two most trusted investigators to look into the Sodalitium abuse allegations. Their report uncovered “sadistic” sect-like abuses of power and spirituality, and financial abuses in administering church funds. Francis suppressed it shortly before he died, but it still wields economic power in Peru.

On Thursday, Jose Escardo, the Sodalitium's first whistleblower who wrote about the abuses he suffered in 2000, said the church's rhetoric has been empty when it comes to punishing clergymen who commit crimes.

Outside the house where Leo is staying, Escardo complained that Leo has not responded letters from victims for over a year. “These are not sins, they are not a mistake, that is an offence. These are crimes, and as such they must be punished,” Escardó said.

Beyond the Sodalitium case, the online database BishopAccountability has identified 77 priests, brothers, seminarians and laypeople consecrated in Peru who have been publicly accused of sexually abusing minors. But based on trends in other countries, the organisation said that number is a “small fraction” of the total, arguing victims simply haven't come forward yet in the overwhelmingly Catholic country where the church wields significant influence.