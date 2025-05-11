Pope Leo XIV calls for peace in Ukraine, Gaza ceasefire, release of hostages in Sunday appeal

VATICAN CITY: Pope Leo XIV called for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine and an immediate ceasefire in Gaza with the release of hostages and delivery of humanitarian aid in his first Sunday noon blessing as pontiff.

“Never again war!” Leo said from the loggia of St Peter's Basilica.

Recalling the end of World War II 80 years ago, Leo quoted Pope Francis in denouncing the number of conflicts ravaging the globe today, saying it was a “third world war in pieces”.

Leo also recalled that Sunday was Mother's Day in many countries and wished all mothers, “including those in heaven” a Happy Mother's Day.

The crowd, filled with marching bands in town for a special Jubilee weekend, erupted in cheers and music as the bells of St Peter's Basilica tolled.