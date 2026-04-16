Pope heads to epicenter of Cameroon's separatist conflict to preach message of peace

Leo is to preside over a peace meeting on Thursday involving a Mankon traditional chief, a Presbyterian moderator, an imam and a Catholic nun. The aim is to highlight the interfaith movement that has been seeking to end the conflict and care for its many traumatised victims.

The pope is also set to celebrate a Mass for the people of Bamenda, located near Cameroon's western border with Nigeria.

Leo arrived in Cameroon on Wednesday on the second leg of his four-nation African trip, the first by the first American pope. In his arrival speech, he demanded that the “chains of corruption” in the mineral-rich country be broken and lectured President Paul Biya on the legitimate exercise of authority.

The 93-year-old Biya, the world's oldest leader, has been in power since 1982 and claims to have won a disputed election last year that gave him an eighth term in office.