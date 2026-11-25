The diary reveals a spiritual crisis in 2021-22

The book dates the onset of the crisis to Jan. 24, 2021. The day before, Francis cancelled several public appearances due to what the Vatican said was a bout of sciatica.

Fernandez reveals, however, that Francis was suffering from “insupportable” pain from an intestinal problem that in July 2021 landed Francis in the hospital for 10 days for surgery to remove 33 centimetres (13 inches) of his colon.

In January 2021, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Vatican was in utter upheaval over a massive financial investigation authorised by Francis.

In September 2020, he had fired a one-time close collaborator, Cardinal Angelo Becciu, convinced Becciu had embezzled money from the Holy See. The scandal -- and Francis' belief that a web of corruption had engulfed the Vatican's Secretariat of State -- led to an unprecedented Vatican investigation and years of legal proceedings through which Francis sought to show his willingness to crack down on financial misconduct.

The trial resulted in some convictions, including against Becciu, but much of the prosecutors' theory of a vast conspiracy of corruption was thrown out. The appeals process is ongoing, with Francis' own role in the investigation a key question for the defence.

There is no mention of the trial in Fernandez's text, though he hints at it by revealing Francis' later musings that the 2021-22 spiritual crisis was “mixed with governance issues, pressure regarding decisions to make, and aridity and desolation.”

Fernandez writes that the crisis was primarily related to Francis' exercise of power, the temptation to omnipotence and belief that he was above the world. It's a vice Francis admitted to publicly in 2013, in his first interview as pope, when he acknowledged a tendency to wield power in an “authoritarian” way.

It is significant that Francis was tormented by something his critics often faulted him for: an authoritarian, go-it-alone governing style in an absolute monarch and supreme leader of the world's 1.4 billion Catholics.

For Francis, the temptation to omnipotence was the devil tempting him to “reductive curiosity,” or believing he alone could solve everyone's problems, and essentially thinking of himself as God.

By Dec. 30, 2022, Francis had apparently overcome the crisis by entrusting himself to God. Fernandez writes that Francis realised that what began on Jan. 24, 2021, “was a powerful invitation from the Lord to become aware of an accumulation of interior darkness that he had to overcome so he could be free.”

Fernandez notes that the final two major teaching documents of Francis' life, a 2023 text on confidence in God's merciful love, and a 2024 encyclical on Christ's human and divine love, are deeply spiritual texts borne out of the crisis. They differ in tone and content from the texts often associated with his pontificate.