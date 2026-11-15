Pope denounces 'suffering and humiliation' of African enslaved people during Peru visit

A pope who has already apologised for slavery

In his first encyclical, "Magnificent Humanity," Leo made a sweeping apology for the role of past popes in legitimising slavery in the Americas and failing to condemn it for centuries. It was a reference to the series of 15th-century directives from the Vatican that authorised European sovereigns to conquer Africa and the Americas and enslave non-Christians.

"It is impossible not to feel deep sorrow when contemplating the immense suffering and humiliation endured by so many in stark contrast to their immeasurable dignity as persons infinitely loved by the Lord," Leo wrote in the encyclical. "For this, in the name of the church, I sincerely ask for pardon."

The estimated 100,000 African slaves brought to Peru after the arrival of Spanish conquistadores toiled in sugar plantations and silver mines, with some becoming urban artisans. At one point, they and their descendants were more than 40 per cent of Lima's population.

Blacks now are a small fraction of Peru's 35 million people. But they have struggled to advance in the more than 170 years since emancipation.

"Historically, the Afro-Peruvian community — much like other Afro-Latin American communities — has faced a twofold form of invisibility: the denial of its demographic and cultural weight in the nation's formation, and the reduction of its contributions to mere folklore," said Alejandro Frigerio, researcher at the National Council for Scientific Research of Argentina who focuses in Afro-American religions.

He said Peru had made significant strides in institutional recognition of the community, but "the primary challenge remains ensuring equitable access to rights and eradicating both everyday and institutional racism."

The 2017 national census recorded 1,311 Zana residents who identified as Afro-Peruvian, compared with 78,639 across the entire Lambayeque region.

On Saturday, Leo addressed them, saying he was aware that many families in the region are suffering because of crime and extortion.

"I am pained at the thought of those who live in fear, of people whose honest labour is under threat and of those who continue to experience discrimination,” he said. "I hold you in my prayers and ask the Lord to grant you the peace you so deeply need."