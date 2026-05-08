Pope celebrates first anniversary of election with visit to Pompeii to pray at shrine

The visit kicked off a series of day trips that Leo will be making over the next few weeks, up and down the Italian peninsula, as he gets to know better the Italian church of which he is the symbolic head as bishop of Rome.

A pontificate that began with a prayer

Friday marked the anniversary of the election of the former Robert Prevost as history's first US-born pope. Leo had referred to the Pompeii feast day on the night of his election, when he emerged on the loggia of St. Peter's Basilica and was introduced to the world. That night, he led the faithful in the piazza below in a prayer for his pontificate.

He said then that Mary, the mother of Christ, “always wants to walk at our side, to remain close to us, to help us with her intercession and her love."

“Let us pray together for this new mission, for the whole church, for peace in the world, and let us ask Mary, our Mother, for this special grace,” Leo said then.