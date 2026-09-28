Pope blasts assisted dying as 'false compassion' at French shrine known for miraculous cures

Survivors visit Lourdes as part of their healing process

More recently, Lourdes has also become a place of healing for survivors of clergy sexual abuse, and it was chosen as the site for Leo's encounter with victims. Leo met with them in a group and one-on-one in an encounter that lasted nearly two hours, the Vatican said.

The pope "listened to their stories, the pain and suffering they had endured -- sometimes, unfortunately, with the complicity or silence of those who could have helped them -- and their suggestions for ensuring that this does not happen again,” the Vatican said in a statement.

Olivier Mardi, co-founder of Voix Liberees de Touraine, a survivor group, said he perceived that Leo was a decisive “man of engagement” who had done his homework going into the meeting. He said Leo knew Mardi's case and asked him precise questions.

“He's not fooled; he knows that these incidents will continue and that we must remain vigilant,” he said. “There was an emotional side to it, and at the same time, something very powerful when he spoke.”

The French church has faced a brutal reckoning with its legacy of abuse. An independent report in 2021 estimated 330,000 children had been abused over 70 years by some 3,000 priests and church workers.

Despite criticism of the report's methodology and conclusions, French bishops put in place an independent system of compensation for victims that to date has recommended the church pay out more than 20 million euros (USD 22.7 million).

During a meeting with French bishops on Sunday morning, Leo praised their response to victims and urged them to continue. But he also acknowledged that the cratering in priestly vocations in the French church is related to the scandal, given the priesthood is now sometimes viewed with suspicion.

“For priestly vocations to flourish, the priest must be welcomed, accepted, and loved,” Leo said.

Monsignor Pierre-Antoine Bozo, spokesperson for the bishops' conference, said Leo intentionally wanted to keep the encounter with victims small to facilitate an intimate encounter.

“When it comes to listening to them, you can't have 50 people in front of you,” he said. “So I think that's really what the pope chose: to listen so that we can act and respond more effectively.”