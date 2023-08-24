Begin typing your search...

Polls open in Zimbabwe; Prez Emmerson seeks second and final term

These are the second general elections since the ouster of longtime repressive ruler Robert Mugabe in a coup in 2017

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|23 Aug 2023 11:36 PM GMT
Polls open in Zimbabwe; Prez Emmerson seeks second and final term
President Emmerson Mnangagwa

HARARE: Polls opened in Zimbabwe on Wednesday as President Emmerson Mnangagwa seeks a second and final term in a country with a history of violent and disputed votes.

These are the second general elections since the ouster of longtime repressive ruler Robert Mugabe in a coup in 2017. Twelve presidential candidates are on the ballot, but the main contest is expected to be between the 80-year-old Mnangagwa, known as the “the crocodile”, and 45-year-old opposition leader Nelson Chamisa.

A runoff election will be held on October 2. If no candidate wins a clear majority in the first round. This election will also determine the makeup of the 350-seat parliament and close to 2,000 local council positions.

WorldPresident Emmerson MnangagwaNelson ChamisaRobert Mugabecandidate
