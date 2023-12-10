Begin typing your search...

Polls open in Egypt's three-day presidential election

Voting is spread over three days and runs from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. (0700-1900 GMT), with results due to be announced on Dec. 18

10 Dec 2023
Polls open in Egypts three-day presidential election
CAIRO: Polls opened on Sunday in Egypt's presidential election in which Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is set to secure six more years in power.

Voting is spread over three days and runs from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. (0700-1900 GMT), with results due to be announced on Dec. 18.

Approximately 67 million Egyptians are eligible to vote, according to the election authority, out of a total population of 104 million.

Reuters

    X