Police to seek warrant for suspect who stabbed S.Korean oppn leader

SEOUL: South Korean Police said on Wednesday that they plan to seek an arrest warrant for the suspect who stabbed opposition leader Lee Jae-myung during a visit to the southeastern port city of Busan.



The suspect, identified only by his surname Kim (66), is accused of stabbing Lee, the chairman of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP), in the neck while posing as an autograph-seeker on Tuesday morning, reports Yonhap News Agency.

The attack occurred after Lee toured the construction site of a new airport on Busan's Gadeok Island.

Kim was immediately overpowered and detained at the scene.

On Wednesday, the Busan Metropolitan Police Agency said they plan to seek a warrant to formally arrest Kim, most likely on charges of attempted murder.

Earlier, the police revealed that Kim had confessed to intending to kill Lee.

Additionally, a district court issued a warrant to search Kim's house and office as part of the investigation.

Police said they will focus on finding the exact motive behind the attack.

Lee, who suffered an injury to his jugular vein, was flown by helicopter to Seoul and underwent surgery at Seoul National University Hospital.

He is currently recovering in the intensive care unit.

The attack occurred just 100 days before the country holds parliamentary elections in April.