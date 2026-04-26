Police in Northern Ireland declare security alert after reports of car bomb explosion

Homes in the vicinity have been evacuated, and members of the public are advised to avoid the area, the Police Service of Northern Ireland said on Sunday.

“It is distressing and disturbing to wake up to the news that a car bomb exploded outside Dunmurry police station last night," said Sorcha Eastwood, a member of the UK Parliament who represents the Lagan Valley, southwest of Belfast.

“A busy area, a car bomb left outside residential housing, small businesses and any number of people out and about on a Saturday night working or socialising,'' she said. “It is only through the grace of God that there are no casualties.”