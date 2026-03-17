Police in Nigeria suspect suicide bombers in deaths of at least 23 people in Maiduguri

Maiduguri city has been at the heart of the deadly violence, but has in recent years experienced relative peace, even as the countryside is often battered by extremists.

Residents recounted the chaos that followed the explosions. “This attack's been one of the deadliest in Maiduguri in years,” said Mohammed Hassan, a member of a volunteer group assisting security forces in fighting extremists. “We're in dire need of blood,” he said of the situation hours after the attack.

The extremists have intensified their attacks against Nigerian military bases, killing several senior officers and soldiers, and stripping the bases of stocks of weaponry and ammunition.