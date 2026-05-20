Poland welcomes US statements that troop reduction there is temporary

The Polish government last week reacted with disbelief at news that 4,000 troops from the Army's 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division were no longer en route as planned to the country that borders Ukraine.

The Trump administration previously said it was cutting US forces in Germany, a decision sparking unease and criticism in both Europe and Washington.

On Tuesday night, the chief Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell called it a “temporary delay” of the deployment of US forces to Poland, which he described as a “model US ally.”

Poland spends the most in the NATO military alliance on defense as a proportion of its economy, around 4.7% in 2025.

Parnell called the delay a result of the US reducing the number of brigade combat teams assigned to Europe from four to three, and indicated the Pentagon needed to decide which troops to station where.