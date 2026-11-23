Denmark is expected to ask the European Union this week for more decisive action stemming from the case, perhaps restricting Russian citizens from entering and travelling freely within the EU. Poland said it would support such measures.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Russia's threats were becoming more real, reaching EU soil as the bloc continues supporting Ukraine as Moscow's full-scale invasion nears the five-year mark.

The case involves Albert Vasiliev, a rapper who performs under the name Kyivstoner and holds Ukrainian and US citizenship, according to Danish media.

The assassination attempt in Denmark was planned for Sept. 25 during a concert north of Copenhagen, according to the Danish Security and Intelligence Service, known by its acronym PET. It said the plot was “planned and initiated by Russian intelligence services.”

The plot was thwarted by authorities, the Danish prime minister's office said Friday. PET said two men were charged with attempted murder and assisting a foreign intelligence service in operating in Denmark. They were linked to Loyal to Familia, it said, a banned gang known for “extensive, serious and violent criminal activity.”

Russia dismissed the allegations through its embassy in Copenhagen, saying the accusations were unsubstantiated.

Denmark responded by expelling Russia's defense attaché.

“In our assessment, the individual concerned was a particular target of the Russian intelligence services," said Rasmus Kieffer-Kristensen, director general of PET. “The case demonstrates that Russian intelligence services are both willing and capable of initiating an assassination attempt on Danish soil — at a public event and using individuals from Danish criminal gangs. This is a concrete indication of the heightened threat posed by Russia.”