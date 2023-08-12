PML-N nominates Nawaz Sharif as its PM face

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Saturday nominated former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif as its candidate for the premier's post, media reports said.

During a press briefing at the Prime Minister's House, PML-N chief Shehbaz Sharif stated that the amendments to the Election Act have cleared Nawaz Sharif of any disqualification, removing any obstacles to his return, Express Tribune reported

"In my capacity as the party President, I have nominated Nawaz Sharif as PML-N's prime ministerial candidate," said Shehbaz Sharif, the younger brother of Nawaz Sharif.

He emphasised that the final decision on the date of general elections rests with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), adding that his party wanted to conduct the polls as soon as possible, Express Tribune reported.

Speaking at the press briefing, PML-N leader Ishaq Dar said that Nawaz Sharif's disqualification period ended on July 26.

In an interview earlier this week, Shehbaz Sharif had stated the Nawaz Sharif is set to return to Pakistan from London in September and will face his pending court cases.

In an interview with a private television channel, he had said that after the caretaker government was formed, he would go to London to discuss “plan” for his return with his brother.

The former premier said that Nawaz Sharif would lead the election campaign of his party and would be the next Prime Minister for the fourth time if PML-N wins the next election, Express Tribune reported.

Nawaz Sharif, who was convicted by an accountability court before the 2018 general elections in graft cases, went to London to receive medical treatment in 2019, and has been staying there since then.

Last month, Nawaz Sharif had gone to Dubai where he met Pakistani politicians. His arrival in the Gulf emirate generated a debate in the media about his possible return to Pakistan.