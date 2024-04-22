PML-N eyes early lead in by-polls across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has emerged with a significant advantage following the conclusion of polling in 21 constituencies nationwide as initial and unofficial results have suggested a commanding position for the party, Dawn reported.

In Punjab, elections were held for 12 provincial and two national assembly seats, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa saw contests for four seats, and two seats were contested in Balochistan. Additionally, one National Assembly seat in Sindh was up for grabs.

Preliminary tallies indicated the PML-N leading in all constituencies in Punjab, with the exception of Rahim Yar Khan. Meanwhile, in Sindh, the PPP candidate appeared to be the likely winner. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, PTI-backed candidates were ahead on two seats in DI Khan and Kohat, with PTI-backed Faisal Amin Khan Gandapur securing victory in NA-44, Dawn reported citing unofficial reports.

Despite security measures such as the deployment of the army, police, and civil armed forces, the by-polls were marred by several incidents of violence. Tragically, a PML-N supporter lost their life in a clash outside a Narowal polling station.

In Sheikhupura, four individuals sustained injuries, and clashes erupted between PML-N and PPP supporters in Rahim Yar Khan.

The by-elections included NA-119 (Lahore) and NA-132 (Kasur) for the National Assembly, and several provincial assembly seats including PP-22 (Chakwal), PP-32 (Gujrat), PP-36 (Wazirabad), PP-54 (Narowal), PP-93 (Bhakkar), PP-139 (Sheikhupura), PP-147, PP-149, PP-158, and PP-164 (Lahore), PP-266 (Rahim Yar Khan), and PP-290 (Dera Ghazi Khan).

Turnout in Punjab was low as key leaders refrained from active involvement in the campaigning process. However, allegations of rigging surfaced, with PTI claiming to be on the receiving end, as reported by Dawn.

A purported 'confession' by a presiding officer in Lahore circulated, alleging premature signing of documents before the end of polling. Similarly, a video clip indicating irregularities at a Wazirabad polling station circulated widely.

In Gujrat, Sumera Elahi, wife of former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi, alleged ballot tampering in favor of PML-Q's Musa Elahi, prompting Intervention from PTI leadership.