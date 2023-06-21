Begin typing your search...
PM Modi's engagements during his State visit to US
NEW YORK: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a series of engagements in New York and Washington on the second day of his state visit to the US.
- Prime Minister Modi will take part in the following events on Wednesday: - He will lead the 9th International Day of Yoga celebrations at the UN headquarters.
- Modi will depart for Washington DC.
- In the US capital, Modi will attend 'Skilling for Future Event' at National Science Foundation.
- US First Lady Jill Biden and Modi will visit the National Science Foundation.
- The prime minister will attend business meetings.
- US First Lady Jill Biden to host media preview for state dinner.
- US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will receive Prime Minister Modi at the White House.
- Modi will have a private engagement at the White House.
- US President Biden and First Lady Jill will host Modi for an intimate dinner at the White House.
