PM Modi's engagements during his State visit to US

ByPTIPTI|21 Jun 2023 10:16 AM GMT
PM Modis engagements during his State visit to US
PM Modi in US

NEW YORK: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a series of engagements in New York and Washington on the second day of his state visit to the US.

  • Prime Minister Modi will take part in the following events on Wednesday: - He will lead the 9th International Day of Yoga celebrations at the UN headquarters.
  • Modi will depart for Washington DC.
  • In the US capital, Modi will attend 'Skilling for Future Event' at National Science Foundation.
  • US First Lady Jill Biden and Modi will visit the National Science Foundation.
  • The prime minister will attend business meetings.
  • US First Lady Jill Biden to host media preview for state dinner.
  • US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will receive Prime Minister Modi at the White House.
  • Modi will have a private engagement at the White House.
  • US President Biden and First Lady Jill will host Modi for an intimate dinner at the White House.
