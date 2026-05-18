PM Modi woos Swedish cos to invest in India, says 'reform express' going at full speed

"In the last 12 years, India has been working on the basic mantra of reforms, performance, and transformation. And with the government's political will, this Reform Express is moving forward at full speed," Modi said at the roundtable as he mentioned the country's young population, expanding middle class and infrastructure development. Emphasising that India and Sweden are connected by the shared values of democracy, transparency, innovation and sustainability, Modi called for combining Sweden's strengths in innovation and sustainability with India's scale, talent and growth momentum.