PM Modi speaks to King Charles, reaffirms India-UK strategic partnership

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to UK's King Charles and reaffirmed India's commitment to strengthening the comprehensive strategic partnership.

During their discussion, they reflected on the historic relationship and emphasized their shared goal of fostering deeper collaboration in various areas.

They reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two nations which has been a cornerstone of bilateral relations, according to an official statement.

The conversation also touched upon the Commonwealth of Nations, with both leaders exchanging views on the outcomes of the recently concluded Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) held in Samoa.

Both countries are key members of the Commonwealth and the dialogue highlighted their dedication to advancing the organization's goals.

Climate action and sustainability emerged as pivotal topics during the exchange.

Prime Minister Modi praised King Charles III for his longstanding advocacy on environmental issues and provided insights into India's initiatives in these areas, including efforts to combat climate change and promote green development.

In a warm gesture, they also exchanged festive greetings for Christmas and the New Year.

Prime Minister Modi extended his heartfelt wishes for the King's good health and well-being.