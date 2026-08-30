PM Modi receives warm reception from Indian diaspora in Uzbekistan

“Overwhelmed by the warmth and affection of the Indian community in Tashkent. Our diaspora is a living bridge between India and Uzbekistan, strengthening the bonds of friendship between our nations,” Modi said in a social media post.

The prime minister witnessed vibrant Kathak and Andijan Polka dance performances from the Indian diaspora and also saw young children from Uzbekistan perform a lively dance to the iconic Indian song 'Ude Jab Jab Zulfe Teri'.

He also watched a captivating fusion of Tabla with traditional Uzbek instruments, Doira and Chang.