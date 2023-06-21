PM Modi "radical reformer," says American billionaire investor Ray Dalio

NEW YORK: American billionaire investor Ray Dalio has expressed admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and terming him as a "radical reformer" with the capability and popularity of bringing out transformative changes in India. On Tuesday after meeting in New York with PM Modi who is on an official State visit to the US, Dalio said that under PM Modi's leadership India is positioned at a "crucial juncture" with a multitude of opportunities in its path.

Tweeting about their interaction, PM Modi said that he urged his "friend" Ray Dalio to deepen investments in India. They two also talked about the reform trajectory of the Indian government, PM Modi said.

Met my friend, the distinguished author and investor @RayDalio. Urged him to deepen investments in India and also talked about the reform trajectory of our Government. pic.twitter.com/sgM9JSPtQn — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 21, 2023

According to Dalio, PM Modi is a man whose time has come at the time that India's time has come. "The potential of India is enormous and you have now a reformer, a radical reformer, who has the ability to transform it and the popularity to transform it." "So I think India and Prime Minister Modi are at a juncture in which there's going to create a tremendous opportunity, tremendous changes in India that are going to be really startling," Dalio said. Dalio is an author and co-founder of the hedge fund Bridgewater Associates in New York.



#WATCH | American investor Ray Dalio after meeting PM Modi in New York, says "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a man whose time has come when India’s time has come. The potential of India is enormous and you have now a reformer who has the ability to transform and the popularity… pic.twitter.com/SakIBGDr2H — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2023

Taking to Twitter, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "A fruitful meeting between PM @narendramodi & investor, author and co-founder of hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates @RayDalio." "PM highlighted reforms undertaken by the government to foster economic growth, including reduction of compliances and decriminalisation of a large number of legal provisions. PM invited @RayDalio for further investing in India," Bagchi said. PM Modi who arrived at John F Kennedy International Airport in New York earlier today received a rousing welcome from the Indian diaspora at the Hotel Lotte.





"Bharat Mata ki Jai," slogans reverberated at the hotel as people from the Indian diaspora cheered and waved their flags seeing the Prime Minister. After attending Yoga Day celebrations at the UN headquarters on June 21, PM Modi will then travel to Washington DC and will receive a ceremonial welcome at the White House on June 22. US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host a State Dinner in honour of the Prime Minister the same evening.



The Prime Minister will also address a Joint Sitting of the US Congress on the same day. On June 23, the Prime Minister will be jointly hosted at a luncheon by US Vice President Kamala Harris and the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. In addition to official engagements, the Prime Minister is scheduled to have several interactions with leading CEOs, professionals, and other stakeholders. He will also meet members of the Indian diaspora.

