PM Modi pitches for setting up global framework to boost trade and connectivity

The prime minister floated the proposal to set up the International Mobilisation Partnership for Accelerating Connectivity and Trade (IMPACT) while speaking at an outreach session of the G7 summit in this French commune.

Modi said the new framework can be modelled on the ambitious IMEC or India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor.

"Like the vision of IMEC, can we work on connectivity projects with countries in Africa, Latin America and the Pacific Islands?" he asked.