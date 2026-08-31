PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi in Bishkek, interacts with ‘Friends of India’

Modi paid homage to Gandhi at his statue in Bishkek and recalled the enduring impact of his thoughts.

"Gandhi Ji's thoughts will always have an unparalleled impact on our minds," he said in a social media post.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said Modi's tribute to Gandhi recalled his "timeless message of peace, non-violence and harmony".

"The tribute reflected the enduring relevance of Gandhiji's ideals and their universal appeal," Jaiswal posted on social media.