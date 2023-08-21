PM Modi is scared and nervous of INDIA alliance": JDU President Lalan Singh

PATNA: Janata Dal-United (JDU) President Lalan Singh has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scared of the INDIA alliance. Lalan Singh while interacting with the media has said “The country can see that PM Narendra Modi is scared. He is desperate and nervous after the formation of the INDIA alliance.”

The JDU president also mentioned PM Modi’s speech in the Parliament on the no-confidence motion. “Whole country saw that when he was giving his speech on the confidence motion in the parliament, he spoke for one and a half hours on ‘INDIA’ alliance. This shows his nervousness,” Lalan Singh added.

Earlier, Lalan Singh also alleged that the Constitution of India can be replaced with the ‘Narendra Modi Constitution’, if the BJP secures power once again. Reacting to this BJP spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo said "These people spread only confusion. They are afraid that Modi will come back with the majority in 2024. BJP has always said that Dr Ambedkar's Constitution is foremost. JDU should stop this confused politics."

The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) is an opposition alliance of 26 parties formed recently to take on the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 General Elections.

The first meeting of the joint opposition convened in Bihar’s Patna on June 23 and the second meeting was held in Karnataka’s Bengaluru on July 17-18. The third meeting is slated to be in Maharashtra's Mumbai on August 31-September 1.