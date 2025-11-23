PM Modi holds talks with Japanese counterpart, discusses ways to boost trade ties

JOHANNESBURG: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met with his Japanese counterpart Sanae Takaichi on the sidelines of the G20 Summit here and discussed bilateral cooperation in areas like innovation, defence and talent mobility.

“Had a productive meeting with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi of Japan. We discussed ways to add momentum to bilateral cooperation in areas such as innovation, defence, talent mobility and more,” PM Modi posted on social media. The two leaders also discussed ways to enhance trade ties.

“We are also looking to enhance trade ties between our nations. A strong India-Japan partnership is vital for a better planet,” Modi added.

This is the first meeting between PM Modi and Takaichi after she assumed the leadership of her country in October.

Prime Minister Modi visited Japan in August this year.

During his visit, India and Japan firmed up 13 key agreements and declarations and announced the launch of several transformative initiatives.

Both countries adopted the India-Japan Joint Vision for the Next Decade. Building on the significant progress made towards the 2022–2026 target of JPY 5 trillion in public and private investment from Japan to India, an ambitious new goal of JPY 10 trillion (USD 68 billion) in private investment has been set for the near future.

The vision underscores the growing strategic alignment between the two nations, particularly in clean energy and emerging technologies.