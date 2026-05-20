PM Modi holds talks with Italian counterpart Meloni

Modi, who landed in Rome on Tuesday night on the final leg of his five-nation tour, was accorded a ceremonial military honour when he arrived for talks with Meloni.

Ahead of bilateral talks, PM Modi called on Italian President Sergio Mattarella and discussed different aspects relating to India-Italy friendship, including trade, investment and cultural linkages. They also discussed collaboration in areas such as AI, critical minerals, space and nuclear energy.

Earlier, Modi said that his visit would focus on ways to strengthen cooperation between India and Italy, with particular attention to the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC).