PM Modi holds delegation-level talks with French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne

PARIS: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held delegation-level talks with French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne in Paris.

The Prime Minister, who arrived in Paris earlier in the day on a two-day official visit, was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the airport.

He was welcomed by French Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne at the airport.

PM Modi was also given a rousing welcome by members of the Indian diaspora in Paris. He also met President of the French Senate Gerard Larcher at the Senate building.

PM Modi will join French President Emmanuel Macron for the French National Day in Paris as the Guest of Honour on April 14.

An Indian tri-services contingent will be part of the Bastille Day Parade, while Indian Air Force aircraft will perform a fly-past on the occasion.

PM Modi's France visit coincides with the 25th anniversary of the "strategic partnership" between the two countries.