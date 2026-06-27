PM Modi arrives in Seychelles on three-day official visit

At the Seychelles International Airport, Modi was given a grand welcome by Herminie and a high-level delegation. The prime minister also received a ceremonial Guard of Honour.

“Landed in Seychelles. Deeply appreciate the warm welcome extended at the airport by Dr Patrick Herminie,” Modi posted on X.

“Seychelles is a valued maritime partner and a close friend in the Indian Ocean. Looking forward to a productive visit aimed at further strengthening our longstanding ties and enhancing cooperation for the benefit of the people of our nations,” he said.