PM Modi arrives in Philippines for ASEAN, East Asia summits; eyes stronger regional ties

Modi will participate in the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit and the 21st East Asia Summit on Tuesday. He is visiting the country at the invitation of Philippine President Ferdinand R Marcos Jr.

“PM @narendramodi arrived in Manila, Republic of the Philippines, to participate in the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit and the 21st East Asia Summit. On arrival, [the] PM was received by Mr. Robert Joseph 'Jay' Montes de Claro, Secretary of the Department of Information and Communications Technology, Philippines,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) posted on X.

It added: “The visit reaffirms India’s partnership with ASEAN as a cornerstone to its Act East Policy and Indo-Pacific Vision.”

India's relationship with ASEAN countries is at the heart of its Act East Policy and occupies a central place in its MAHASAGAR vision, Modi said on Monday before embarking for Manila.

MAHASAGAR, which translates to Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions, is India's expanded global maritime doctrine.

In his departure statement, Modi said he looked forward to working with “fellow leaders to build on the progress of our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and give further momentum to our shared aspirations for growth, connectivity and prosperity.”