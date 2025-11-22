PM Modi arrives at G20 venue, warmly received by South African president

JOHANNESBURG: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Saturday warmly welcomed by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa as he reached the venue for the G20 Leaders' Summit here.

Modi arrived at the Waterkloof Air Force Base (AFB) in Gauteng on the outskirts of Johannesburg on Friday for the Summit hosted by South Africa.

“Working together for an inclusive, just and sustainable world. PM @narendramodi arrives at the Johannesburg Expo Centre to attend the G20 Leaders’ Summit, under the presidency of South Africa. Warmly received by President Cyril Ramaphosa @CyrilRamaphosa of South Africa,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in a post on X.

Modi on Friday said he was looking forward to “productive discussions” with world leaders on key global issues.