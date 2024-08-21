PM Modi accorded ceremonial welcome on arrival in Poland

WARSAW: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday arrived in Poland on the first leg of his two-nation visit and was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Warsaw airport.

PM Modi said he looked forward to the various programmes in Poland and his visit will add momentum to bilateral friendship and benefit people of two countries..

"Landed in Poland. Looking forward to the various programmes here. This visit will add momentum to the India-Poland friendship and benefit the people of our nations," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that the visit holds special significance as India and Poland are commemorating 70 years of diplomatic relations.

"PM @narendramodi sets foot in the historic city of Warsaw. Accorded a ceremonial welcome at the airport. This visit holds special significance as India and Poland are commemorating 70 years of diplomatic relations this year," Jaiswal said in a post on X.

During his visit, PM Modi will hold meetings with his Polish counterpart and the President, and will also engage with the Indian community. Later today the Prime Minister will first lay a wreath at the memorial of the Jam Saheb of Nawanagar.

The memorial is dedicated to Jam Saheb Digvijaysinhji Ranjitsinhji, a former Maharaja of Nawanagar (now Jamnagar). In 1942, the Maharaja established the Polish Children's Camp in Jamnagar for refugee Polish children who were brought out of the USSR during World War II.

He will also visit the monument to the Battle of Monte Cassino. The monument commemorates the victory of the soldiers of the Second Polish Corps at the Battle of Monte Cassino during the Second World War in 1944.

The Second Polish Corps conquered the hill and the monastery on it. More than 900 Polish soldiers were killed in this battle. The PM will also visit the Kolhapur Memorial adjacent to this monument.

This has been set up in memory of the village in Kolhapur that hosted the Polish children whom the Jam Saheb of Nawangar had granted refuge. The children were moved to Valivade in Kolhapur in 1945.