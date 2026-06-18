PM, Don focus on ties reset, seafarers’ safety

The meeting between the two leaders on the margins of the G7 summit in the French commune came amid increasing outrage in India over the killing of three Indian crew members of a merchant ship in American military strikes.

In his televised comments, Prime Minister Modi complimented Trump for his efforts towards ending the West Asia conflict and brought up the issue of the safety of lakhs of Indian seafarers operating in key maritime zones.

The prime minister hoped that the peace deal with Iran would have provisions for the security of the seafarers.

“Mr President, you and I agree that keeping the Strait of Hormuz open is vital for the global economy. India has consistently emphasised the importance of ensuring freedom of navigation and we should work together on it,” he said. The prime minister, then, underlined the importance of the safety of seafarers.