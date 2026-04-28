Pleased to engage with Russian leadership: Iran foreign minister

This comes a day after Araghchi arrived at St. Petersburg in Russia and met President Vladimir Putin, who hailed the Iranian people for fighting bravely and heroically for their sovereignty.

"Pleased to engage with Russia at the highest level as the region is in major flux," said the top Iranian diplomat on the social media platform X on Tuesday.

"Recent events have evidenced the depth and strength of our strategic partnership," he said, a day after meeting the Russian president, who said Moscow is ready to do its best to help bring peace to West Asia as soon as possible.

"As our relationship continues to grow, we are grateful for solidarity and welcome Russia's support for diplomacy," the Iranian Foreign Minister added.

Araghchi, upon his arrival on Monday, was received by Russian officials and Iran’s ambassador to the country, Kazem Jalali.

He arrived in Russia after a whirlwind trip to Islamabad, which, according to him, was “very productive” and involved “good consultations" with Pakistan's Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir.