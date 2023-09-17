Plane crash in Brazil's Amazon state leaves 14 dead

SAO PAULO: A plane crash in Brazil's northern Amazon state on Saturday has left 14 dead, the state's governor said.

The accident took place in the Barcelos province, some 400 km (248 miles) from the state capital, Manaus.

"I deeply regret the death of the 12 passengers and two crew members who were victims of the plane crash in Barcelos on Saturday," said Wilson Lima, Governor of Amazonas state on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Our teams have been working from the outset to provide the necessary support. My sympathy and prayers go out to their families and friends."

The Manaus Aerotaxi airline issued a statement confirming that there had been an accident and that it was investigating but offering no details about deaths or injuries.

"We count on respect for the privacy of those involved at this difficult time and will be available to provide all necessary information and updates as the investigation progresses," the statement said.

Some Brazilian media outlets reported that US citizens were among those killed. Reuters was unable to confirm those reports.