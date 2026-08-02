Plane carrying European tourists crashes in Peru, killing 13 people on Nazca Lines viewing flight

Nazca's municipal government said the plane departed from the nearby city of Ica on Saturday and was operated by Peruvian company Aerodiana. On its website, the airline said that it has offered scenic flights over the Nazca lines for the past 14 years using Cessna Grand Caravan planes.

The Nazca Lines are a group of extensive geoglyphs scraped into the desert around Nazca hundreds of years ago by Peru's Indigenous inhabitants. The lines form images of animals that can only be fully appreciated from planes or viewing towers.