Philippines Vice President Sara Duterte posts bail after arrest for alleged threats against Marcos

Emerging in a black outfit from Quezon City Regional Trial Court in Metro Manila, Duterte consoled her supporters, hugging a woman who was sobbing as supporters chanted “Duterte! Duterte!”

The vice president, who has denied the allegations, showed a court order lifting the arrest warrant issued by the court Friday and said her lawyers instructed her to keep a copy on hand. She urged journalists to surround her on the way to her car because she did not feel safe.

“If possible please go with me, because I do not feel safe with all these police personnel who are harassing those at my home, harassing me since 2023,” Duterte said. “What does this administration really want to do with me?”

Paul Lawrence Lim, one of her attorneys, said court staff took Duterte's fingerprints and she posted 360,000 pesos bail ($5,740) for three counts of grave threats.

After the arrest order was issued Friday, he said Duterte would fight the charges.

“She has no intention of evading the law and will continue to exercise all her legal remedies,” he said in a statement.