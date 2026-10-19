Philippines summons Chinese ambassador to protest remarks it says threatened force

On the sidelines of a Manila forum on Thursday, Jing was asked by reporters to comment on Philippine Defence Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr.'s comments pointing to China as a “troublemaker” in the region. Jing said that characterisation was “nonsense” and added the Philippines should feel fortunate to have China as a neighbour.

“If we want to use force, we may easily win. But no, we will not choose force, and we love peace,” Jing said. “In this region, we enjoy peace. Look at other regions: Ukraine, Gaza and even Venezuela.”

Lazaro told Jing on Monday that his statement “was provocative and unacceptable and does not contribute to creating understanding," the department in Manila said.

“As a democracy, the Philippines values freedom of expression and a plurality of voices, and it will not accept attempts by a foreign envoy to intimidate those who exercise them,” it said.

The Marcos administration has broadened military and defence engagements with its treaty ally, the United States, and other security allies, including by scaling up joint combat exercises in the South China Sea. China has opposed the combat drills but has staged its own military exercises in the disputed waters.