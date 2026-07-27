Philippine president to deliver key speech in shadow of corruption scandal, political tension

More than 23,000 police were deployed to secure the House of Representatives in suburban Quezon city, where Marcos will deliver his penultimate annual address before his six-year term ends in mid-2028.

Key roads to the presidential palace in Manila were barricaded with barbed wire and riot police to deter protesters.

Security concerns were heightened after a small homemade bomb exploded before dawn on Monday near the gate of the Department of Justice in Manila, causing no injuries or major damage.

Separately, bomb parts were found near the Senate in suburban Pasay city which had not been assembled and apparently aimed “only to sow terror or fear,” national police chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez jr. told reporters.