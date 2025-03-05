Begin typing your search...
Philippine forces find wreckage of missing fighter jet, bodies of its 2 pilots
The FA-50 jet lost communication during the combat mission with other air force aircraft after midnight Tuesday before reaching a target area in southern Bukidnon province
MANILA: Philippine military officials said on Tuesday that rescuers have found the wreckage of a missing fighter jet and the bodies of its two pilots in a mountainous region of a southern province where they were deployed to fight communist rebels.
The FA-50 jet lost communication during the combat mission with other air force aircraft after midnight Tuesday before reaching a target area in southern Bukidnon province.
The other aircraft were able to return safely to an air base in central Cebu province after carrying out assaults, military officials said.
Next Story