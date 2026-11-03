Peshawar High Court refers petitions challenging detention of former KPK CM Afridi to chief justice

Afridi and two other PTI leaders, Babar Saleem Swati and Junaid Akbar, have not been seen since the imposition of governor’s rule and emergency in the province on October 11.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Syed Arshad Ali and Justice Muhammad Fahim Wali heard the petitions, during which counsel for the petitioners argued that Afridi and Swati had been missing for several days, with their whereabouts still unknown.

Advocate Bashir Khan Wazir submitted that the governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and provincial advisers had confirmed that Afridi, Swati and Akbar were in protective custody. He said such detentions could not be carried out in this manner.

Advocate General Sanaullah sought further time from the court to submit the relevant report, stating that more than 200 cases had been registered under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO).

Justice Syed Arshad Ali reminded the government counsel that the court had already granted a 10-day deadline, but its orders had not been implemented.