People of PoK are very deprived: UKPNP spokesperson criticises Pakistan

GENEVA: Sardar Nasir Aziz Khan, the central spokesperson for the United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP), highlighted the issues and adversities faced by the people of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (Pok) adding that they were deprived of jobs and industries.

While speaking to ANI, Khan emphasised that PoK is not truly free and independent as it is ruled by the colonial mindset of the Pakistani administration, just as the British Viceroys used to rule British India for the benefit of Britishers.

He described the administration set up by Pakistan as reminiscent of colonial British rule, where officers wielded absolute power with no responsibility towards the indigenous people of the region. "The lent officers of Pakistan ruled the PoK as the viceroys used to rule during the colonial British era, during which they enjoyed absolute powers.

The people of PoK are very deprived of everything, as there are no jobs and industries. Government jobs are also very limited and are given to the people who are loyalists of Pakistan," Nasir Aziz Khan told ANI Regarding Pakistan's suppression of protests in PoK, Khan stated that anyone advocating for rights, resource ownership, or self-rule is labelled anti-state and anti-Islam. He noted widespread discontent among Pok residents over the lack of development and access to basic resources.

Khan criticised Pakistan's foreign and defence policies for disproportionately focusing on PoK, with strict control over information and media censorship in the region.

"Our lands have been locked down, denying any access to the international community. And there is no indigenous electronic or print media, hence, any information that comes out is heavily censored and checked by Pakistani agencies. Massive protests have been organised by the people for the last 10 months. We have been demanding basic rights like no load-shedding, the removal of heavy taxes on electricity, and the availability of flour, wheat, and other basic amenities, but the Pakistani media has absolutely ignored us," Khan said.

Khan further emphasised the disparity between infrastructure development in PoK and Jammu and Kashmir, accusing Pakistan of supporting extremists to divert attention from PoK's deprivation. He criticised Pakistan's policy of requiring loyalty pledges before allowing participation in elections or government positions.

"We, the people of PoK and Gilgit Baltistan, have always been deprived and exploited. We have visited the Indian side of Kashmir, and there is no match between the infrastructure of the Indian side of Kashmir and Pok. "Furthermore, to hide the deprivation of the PoK, Pakistan has always supported and sent people with extremist views to India. It has always had such people against India but it is not ready to address the demands and issues of the people of PoK. We have to submit and pledge our loyalty to Pakistan before fighting any election or applying for a government job," Khan added.

Khan also denounced Pakistan's proxy war in PoK and called for international attention to address the grievances of its residents, who have long been marginalised and exploited by the Pakistani administration.