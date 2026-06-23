Pentagon seeks $80 billion from Congress for Iran war

Push for Pentagon money faces skeptical lawmakers

The push for billions of dollars in Iran war funding comes at a fraught political moment. Lawmakers are skeptical of the deal Trump struck with Iran to bring an end to the war, and wary of next steps.

The White House has requested a remarkable USD 1.5 trillion for the Pentagon – a nearly 50 per cent increase over the current fiscal year's funding levels.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune said he's expecting a supplemental spending request from the administration for the war, and when it arrives, “we'll work through it and see where the votes are”.

“We need to make sure we're doing everything we can to replenish, resupply a lot of our munitions that have been depleted – not only just with what's happening with Iran, but prior to that,” Thune said. .

Deputy Defence Secretary Stephen Feinberg spoke to several senators about the proposal in calls last week and he notified congressional committees that the USD 80 billion request had been sent to the Office of Management and Budget. The Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

However, the funding package will almost certainly run into trouble from lawmakers who refuse to support Trump's decision to go to war and are reluctant to give the Pentagon more money at a time of high costs of living for Americans at home.

“You're spending families' hard-earned tax dollars on a war that many strongly oppose,” Democratic Senator Patty Murray told Hegseth in a hearing last month.